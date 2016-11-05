Trump rushed off stage at campaign rally

Story highlights It was not immediately clear what happened

Reno, Nevada (CNN) Donald Trump on Saturday was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents in the middle of a campaign speech here after an incident in the crowd near the front of the stage.

Trump was in the middle of his stump speech when the incident occurred. He was looking into the crowd, his hand over his eyes to block the glare from the stage lights, when Secret Service agents grabbed him and escorted him off the stage. Trump ducked his head as he left the stage.

The crowd surged backward, some supporters with frightened looks on their faces, as the Secret Service and police tactical units rushed in to detain a man.

The detained man was then rushed by a throng of police officers, Secret Service agents and SWAT officers armed with assault rifles to a side room.

Several attendees at the rally said they saw a Trump supporter raise up a sign and then a scuffle ensued.

