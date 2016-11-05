Trump rushed off stage at campaign rally

Story highlights
Reno, Nevada (CNN)Donald Trump on Saturday was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents in the middle of a campaign speech here after an incident in the crowd near the front of the stage.
Trump was in the middle of his stump speech when the incident occurred. He was looking into the crowd, his hand over his eyes to block the glare from the stage lights, when Secret Service agents grabbed him and escorted him off the stage. Trump ducked his head as he left the stage.
The crowd surged backward, some supporters with frightened looks on their faces, as the Secret Service and police tactical units rushed in to detain a man.
The detained man was then rushed by a throng of police officers, Secret Service agents and SWAT officers armed with assault rifles to a side room.
Several attendees at the rally said they saw a Trump supporter raise up a sign and then a scuffle ensued.
Further details were not immediately available. A spokesman for the Secret Service did not immediately have information and a message left with the Trump campaign was not immediately returned.
The Republican nominee returned to the stage several minutes later.
"Nobody said it was going to be easy for us, but we will never be stopped. We will never be stopped. I want to thank the Secret Service. These guys are fantastic."
He then returned to his regular stump speech.
Trump is scheduled to speak later Saturday night at a rally in Denver.