Kaine: Some in FBI 'actively working' to help Trump

Sarasota, Florida (CNN) Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine suggested Saturday that people within the FBI are "actively working" to help Donald Trump's campaign, his most provocative comments since FBI Director James Comey told Congress the bureau was reviewing emails potentially related to Hillary Clinton's server.

In an interview with Fusion's Alicia Menendez between Florida campaign stops, Kaine was asked about top Trump surrogate Rudy Giuliani, who suggested earlier this week he knew about the investigation before it was made public, comments the former New York City mayor distanced himself from Friday on CNN.

"I don't think Giuliani's walkback is credible," Clinton's running mate said. "I think the FBI, sadly, has become like a leaky sieve."

Kaine said Giuliani's initial comments signal that some within the FBI are "actively working" to help elect Trump through leaks to the media.

"What's come out since suggests that it's probably more likely explained that he (Giuliani) knew that the FBI is not only a leaky sieve but there were people within the FBI actively working -- actively working -- to try to help the Trump campaign. This is just absolutely staggering, and it is a massive blow to the integrity of that body."

