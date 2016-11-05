Story highlights The 1980s consent decree focused on concerns related to voter suppression

The judge says the DNC can come back to court after the election

(CNN) A federal judge in New Jersey on Saturday declined, for now, to rule that the Republican National Committee engaged in certain "ballot security" activities directed at deterring qualified voters from the polls.

Late last month, the RNC was ordered to provide information detailing "any efforts regarding poll watching or poll observation" after the Democratic National Committee alleged that the RNC had violated a decades-old consent decree by improperly collaborating with Donald Trump's campaign on poll monitoring activities aimed at intimidating minority voters.

Lawyers for the DNC urged Magistrate Judge John Michael Vazquez of the US District Court for the District of New Jersey at a hearing on Friday to find that Trump had acted as an "agent" of the RNC for purposes of enforcing the consent decree.

"They are inextricably tied together," Joshua L. Kaul argued on behalf of the DNC, pointing to various statements made by RNC chair Reince Priebus, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence and Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conaway in an effort to show the high degree of coordination among the two camps.

But the RNC flatly denied that the Trump campaign's activities were attributable to the RNC.

