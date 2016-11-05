National poll finds Clinton, Trump virtually deadlocked

Story highlights Clinton has 44% of support among likely voters while Trump is at 43%

The new poll tightens the race in the latest CNN Poll of Polls

Washington (CNN) Another national survey shows a near-even race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in the final weekend before Election Day.

The former secretary of state has 44% of support among likely voters in a McClatchy-Marist poll released Saturday while the businessman has 43%, within the poll's margin of error.

Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson has 6% of the vote while Green Party nominee Jill Stein garners 2%.

"Although Clinton and Trump are separated by the slimmest of margins, the Electoral College can present a very different picture," said Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. "Close popular votes can, but do not necessarily, translate into tight battles for 270 electoral votes."

The poll included voters who are undecided but leaning toward a candidate or who have already voted.

Read More