National poll finds Clinton, Trump virtually deadlocked

Story highlights
- Clinton has 44% of support among likely voters while Trump is at 43%
- The new poll tightens the race in the latest CNN Poll of Polls
Washington (CNN)Another national survey shows a near-even race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in the final weekend before Election Day.
The former secretary of state has 44% of support among likely voters in a McClatchy-Marist poll released Saturday while the businessman has 43%, within the poll's margin of error.
Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson has 6% of the vote while Green Party nominee Jill Stein garners 2%.
"Although Clinton and Trump are separated by the slimmest of margins, the Electoral College can present a very different picture," said Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. "Close popular votes can, but do not necessarily, translate into tight battles for 270 electoral votes."
The poll included voters who are undecided but leaning toward a candidate or who have already voted.
When the McClatchy-Marist poll last reported these results in September, Clinton was ahead of Trump by 6 points among likely voters nationally.
The new poll tightens the race in the latest CNN Poll of Polls, putting Clinton at 46% and Trump at 43%.
The McClatchy-Marist survey of 1,587 adults was completed between November 1 and 3 in English and Spanish on landline and mobile phones. Results are statistically significant within ± 2.5 percentage points.
The poll of polls averages the five most recent publicly released national polls meeting CNN's standards for publication. It does not have a margin of sampling error and includes the McClatchy/Marist poll; the Fox News Poll conducted November 1-3; the ABC News/Washington Post poll conducted October 31-November 3; the CBS News/New York Times poll conducted October 29-November 1 and the CNN/ORC Poll conducted October 20-23.