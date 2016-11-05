Breaking News

Poll: Clinton and Trump neck-and-neck in Iowa

By Caroline Kenny, CNN

Updated 7:04 PM ET, Sat November 5, 2016

  • A Loras College poll shows Clinton winning 44% of the vote compared to Trump's 43%.
  • Incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley holds a comfortable 16-point lead over Democratic challenger Patty Judge

Washington (CNN)Iowa is looking like a tossup state heading into Election Day, according to a new poll of the Hawkeye State.

A Loras College survey released Saturday finds Hillary Clinton winning 44% of the vote among likely voters compared to Donald Trump's 43%, well within the poll's margin of error.
    Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein are tied for third with 3% each.
    A Quinnipiac poll released last week -- and conducted before FBI Director James Comey alerted Congress of a bureau review of emails potentially related to Clinton's private server -- also found Clinton and Trump running even.
    Meanwhile, incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley holds a massive 16-point lead over Democratic challenger Patty Judge, 53% to 37%, the Loras poll found.
    The Loras College poll surveyed 500 likely voters between November 1-November 3 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.