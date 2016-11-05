Poll: Clinton and Trump neck-and-neck in Iowa

Story highlights A Loras College poll shows Clinton winning 44% of the vote compared to Trump's 43%.

Incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley holds a comfortable 16-point lead over Democratic challenger Patty Judge

Washington (CNN) Iowa is looking like a tossup state heading into Election Day, according to a new poll of the Hawkeye State.

Loras College survey released Saturday finds Hillary Clinton winning 44% of the vote among likely voters compared to Donald Trump's 43%, well within the poll's margin of error.

Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein are tied for third with 3% each.

A Quinnipiac poll released last week -- and conducted before FBI Director James Comey alerted Congress of a bureau review of emails potentially related to Clinton's private server -- also found Clinton and Trump running even.

Meanwhile, incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley holds a massive 16-point lead over Democratic challenger Patty Judge, 53% to 37%, the Loras poll found.

Read More