Ghost of Al Gore compels Clinton to stop by New Hampshire

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's team was confident in a New Hampshire win on October 24 when Clinton campaigned in Manchester with Elizabeth Warren. One aide told CNN that this would be Clinton's last trip to the state.

But then the FBI announced it was reviewing emails potentially related to her private server, and Clinton's campaign announced last week that she will rally with supporters in Manchester on Sunday.

One key reason? The ghost of Al Gore.

Gore lost New Hampshire by a mere 7,211 votes in 2000, a fraction that infuriated Democrats in the state given how little he campaigned there during the race.

Gore, according to those Democrats, held one event in New Hampshire as the nominee, canoeing with Jeanne Shaheen on the Connecticut River in July.

