Rain cuts short important Clinton stop in Florida

Story highlights Logistics for the speech amounted to a significant time commitment for the campaign

Saturday's event is Clinton's last on her schedule in Florida

Pembroke Pines, Florida (CNN) Hillary Clinton was forced Saturday to quickly cut short a Florida rally after heavy rain prematurely ended her only event for the day in the critical swing state.

Logistics for the speech, which ended seven minutes after it began, amounted to a significant time commitment for the campaign. After headlining a concert with Jay Z and Beyoncé on Friday night in Ohio, Clinton and her press corps traveled to Florida, arriving after 1 a.m. ET.

In addition to the rally, Clinton visited two early voting sites around Miami.

It had been raining on-and-off at Clinton's rally in the Broward County, but as Clinton took the stage, the rain appeared to stop.

But minutes into her speech, a drizzle began and by the time she finished, the rain was falling sideways, including onto the Democratic nominee.

