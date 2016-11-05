Democrats take the lead in Florida early voting

Story highlights More than 5.7 million Floridians have already hit the polls

Turnout among Hispanics is up about 103% from where it was at this point in 2008

Washington (CNN) With three days before Election Day, Democratic turnout has edged ahead of Republicans for the first time since early voting began in the critical battleground state of Florida.

The milestone is a boon to Hillary Clinton's chances of carrying the Sunshine State and its 29 electoral votes -- a prize so large that it would help her close off most of Donald Trump's paths to victory.

But it's not all good news for Democrats: Their current lead is significantly smaller than the turnout advantage they had over registered Republicans at this point in 2008.

Clinton and her vice presidential running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine, were in Florida this weekend. Even though Clinton's rally in Pembroke Pines was cut short Saturday due to heavy rain , she visited two early voting locations near Miami, and her effort to churn out early voters might be working.

More than 5.7 million Floridians have already hit the polls after about two weeks of in-person early voting. So far, 2,268,663 Democrats have cast their ballots and 2,261,383 Republicans have already voted.

