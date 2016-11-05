Trump, Clinton begin final weekend sprint

Story highlights Trump heads to North Carolina, Nevada and Colorado

Clinton plans to spend much of her day in the all-important state of Florida

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton entered the final weekend sprint toward the election Saturday, as the race was shadowed by threats of investigations, impeachment and a bitterly divided government that could prove to be an enormous governing challenge for whomever occupies the White House.

In his first stop on a four-state dash across the nation Saturday, Trump mocked the furious final push by the Clinton campaign to generate enthusiasm among millennials, which kicked off with a concert and rally Friday night with Jay Z and Beyoncé at Cleveland State University in Ohio.

"We don't need Jay Z to fill up arenas. We do it the old-fashioned way," Trump said to applause in Tampa, Florida. "We fill them up because you love what we're saying and you want to make America great again."

Trump, who had been largely on script for the last few days, also took issue with Jay Z's lyrics on Friday night, which included profanity. Trump, however, has been caught on microphone using some "off-color language" of his own, most memorably in the "Access Hollywood" tape leaked last month.

"He used language last night that was so bad, and then Hillary said, 'I did not like Donald Trump's lewd language.' I never said what he said in my life. But that shows you the phonies of the whole system."

