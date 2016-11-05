Trump delivers weekly Republican address

Story highlights Trump has held a factitious relationship with GOP party leaders

In his address, Trump promoted a message of unity

(CNN) Donald Trump delivered the weekly Republican address Saturday, continuing a tradition for the GOP nominee on the weekend before Election Day.

Trump, who rose to political fame promoting an outsider persona, has held a factitious relationship with party leaders and has at times struggled to unite the GOP around his nomination.

But polls are tightening in the final stretch before Tuesday, and in his address, Trump promoted a message of unity, saying he would work with a Republican Congress to "finally deliver the change the American people deserve."

That includes many proposals from his stump speech, including the creation of new jobs, reducing taxes, repealing and replacing Obamacare, suspending the Syrian refugee program, and ending federal funding to sanctuary cities.

Trump also went after his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, accusing her and Democrats of treating "African-Americans and Hispanics horribly" and vowing to reduce crime and poverty in inner cities.

