Trump hits Clinton over Jay Z's profanity at concert

Story highlights "He used every word in the book last night," Trump said, referring to Jay Z

There is video footage of Trump saying the F-word and motherf----- in past public appearances

Tampa, Florida (CNN) Donald Trump slammed Hillary Clinton Saturday for the profanity-laced performance rapper Jay Z delivered the previous night at a concert designed to galvanize her supporters.

The Republican nominee, whose campaign briefly went into a tailspin after audio surfaced last month of him making lewd and sexually aggressive comments about women, argued that he's "never said what he (Jay Z) said in my life" and knocked the "phoniness of politicians."

"He used every word in the book last night," Trump said. "He used language last night that was so bad and then Hillary said, 'I did not like Donald Trump's lewd language.' My lewd language. I tell you what, I've never said what he said in my life."

Jay Z performed several of his hit songs Friday night, and some of the lyrics used the N-word, F-word and motherf-----, though he did self-censor at some points. Asked earlier this week if Jay Z would censor himself, a Clinton aide said "What Jay Z says it up to Jay Z."

There is video footage of Trump saying the F-word and motherf----- in past public appearances, and the Republican nominee has even used profanity on the campaign trail to drive home his message, including saying he would "bomb the s---" out of ISIS.

Read More