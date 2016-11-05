Story highlights Obama was speaking in Fayetteville, North Carolina, when a protester stood up holding a Trump sign

Trump's description of Obama's response is flatly misleading

Washington (CNN) To hear Donald Trump describe it, President Barack Obama was "really screaming" at a pro-Trump protester whose appearance at a Hillary Clinton rally momentarily interrupted the President's remarks.

"You have to go back and look and study and see what happened," Trump told supporters Friday.

So we did. And Trump's description of Obama's response is flatly misleading.

Here's what happened: Obama was speaking in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Friday afternoon when a protester stood up holding a Trump sign. That led the crowd of Clinton supporters to boo, a common response to protesters during rallies for both candidates this election.

But the President wasn't having it.

