Story highlights Two incidents reported at Trump's Denver campaign office

City police say they have a possible suspect in latest case

(CNN) Donald Trump's Denver campaign office has been vandalized twice in the last 24 hours, the Denver Police Department said Friday.

In the latest incident, a rock was thrown through the window of the Republican presidential nominee's field office, CNN affiliate KCNC reported.

Earlier in the day, words describing Trump in derogatory terms were painted on a wall at the office.

Denver Police Department spokesman Tyrone Campbell said a possible suspect was being held in connection with the latest incident.

A window at Donald Trump's Denver campaign office shows damage Friday.

"We are investigating a second incident of vandalism in the city at Donald Trump's office," he said. "The first vandalism case occurred Friday morning and both cases are under investigation for criminal mischief. '

