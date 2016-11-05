George W. Bush press secretary: I'm not voting for president

Story highlights Ari Fleischer said he would vote Republican for the entirety of the ballot

Earlier in the week, Ohio Gov. John Kasich wrote in John McCain for president

Washington (CNN) Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer has joined a growing number of Republicans who are not only declining to vote for Hillary Clinton, but are also refusing to vote for their party's candidate.

Fleischer, who served former President George W. Bush, announced his decision to leave the option for president blank on his 2016 ticket in an op-ed for The Washington Post published on Friday.

"On Tuesday, if someone puts a gun to my head and tells me to make a choice, I'll say 'shoot,'" Fleischer writes.

Fleischer said he would vote Republican for the entirety of the ballot, just not for Donald Trump. And he remains adamantly opposed to Clinton, citing "the numerous lies she told about her private email server and classified records," among others.

"Those lies were the warm-up act — get ready for really dishonest Clinton if she wins," he writes.

