Story highlights Two US service members also were killed in operation near Kunduz

The mission targeted Taliban leaders, US military says

(CNN) The US military is investigating an operation in Afghanistan that Kunduz officials say left at least 30 civilians dead. Two American service members also died in the battle near the city of Kunduz.

"I deeply regret the loss of innocent lives, regardless of the circumstances," Gen. John W. Nicholson, commander of US forces in Afghanistan, said in a statement Saturday.

"The loss of innocent life is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the families. We will work with our Afghan partners to investigate and determine the facts and we will work with the Government of Afghanistan to provide assistance."

An initial investigation has determined that the mission to defend Afghan National Defense and Security Forces "likely resulted in civilian casualties," according to the statement.

On Thursday, Afghan forces -- advised by the US military -- conducted an operation in the village of Boz in Kunduz district, the statement said. It targeted Taliban leaders planning attacks in the city of Kunduz.

