Breaking News

The world is watching America's election

By Frida Ghitis

Updated 7:19 PM ET, Sat November 5, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton joins music power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z on stage during a free concert on Friday, November 4, in Cleveland.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton joins music power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z on stage during a free concert on Friday, November 4, in Cleveland.
Hide Caption
1 of 45
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump rallies supporters in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on November 4. Pennsylvania is a blue-tilting state that the GOP candidate would like to win.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump rallies supporters in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on November 4. Pennsylvania is a blue-tilting state that the GOP candidate would like to win.
Hide Caption
2 of 45
Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway waits backstage at a rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, on November 4.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway waits backstage at a rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, on November 4.
Hide Caption
3 of 45
Supporters listen to Clinton at a rally in Detroit on November 4.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Supporters listen to Clinton at a rally in Detroit on November 4.
Hide Caption
4 of 45
Ground crews await Trump&#39;s arrival for an airport rally in Wilmington, Ohio, on November 4.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Ground crews await Trump's arrival for an airport rally in Wilmington, Ohio, on November 4.
Hide Caption
5 of 45
Clinton, seen in a reflection, applauds as her former Democratic primary rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, campaigns for her in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday, November 3.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton, seen in a reflection, applauds as her former Democratic primary rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, campaigns for her in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday, November 3.
Hide Caption
6 of 45
Trump also is campaigning hard in North Carolina, holding a rally in Selma on November 3.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump also is campaigning hard in North Carolina, holding a rally in Selma on November 3.
Hide Caption
7 of 45
Trump hits the campaign trail in another key state, Florida, with a rally in Jacksonville on November 3.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump hits the campaign trail in another key state, Florida, with a rally in Jacksonville on November 3.
Hide Caption
8 of 45
A young girl attends a Clinton rally in Las Vegas on Wednesday, November 2.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
A young girl attends a Clinton rally in Las Vegas on Wednesday, November 2.
Hide Caption
9 of 45
Trump addresses a rally in Pensacola, Florida, on November 2.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump addresses a rally in Pensacola, Florida, on November 2.
Hide Caption
10 of 45
People attend a Clinton rally in Phoenix on November 2.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
People attend a Clinton rally in Phoenix on November 2.
Hide Caption
11 of 45
Clinton smiles as she greets supporters in Phoenix on November 2.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton smiles as she greets supporters in Phoenix on November 2.
Hide Caption
12 of 45
Trump gestures in Pensacola on November 2.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump gestures in Pensacola on November 2.
Hide Caption
13 of 45
Clinton waves in Phoenix on November 2.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton waves in Phoenix on November 2.
Hide Caption
14 of 45
Clinton greets customers at a barbershop in North Las Vegas on November 2.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton greets customers at a barbershop in North Las Vegas on November 2.
Hide Caption
15 of 45
Trump appears at a rally in Orlando on November 2.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump appears at a rally in Orlando on November 2.
Hide Caption
16 of 45
A banner flies overhead at a Trump rally in Orlando on November 2.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
A banner flies overhead at a Trump rally in Orlando on November 2.
Hide Caption
17 of 45
Clinton, right, and aide Huma Abedin stand aboard Clinton&#39;s campaign plane as they head to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for a campaign rally on Friday, October 28. News broke on the flight that the FBI &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/28/politics/hillary-clinton-anthony-weiner/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was reviewing new emails&lt;/a&gt; related to Clinton&#39;s personal server, bringing an issue they had assumed was behind them back into the campaign. The emails being examined are part of an investigation into former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, Abedin&#39;s estranged husband who is accused of sexting with a girl who was purportedly underage.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton, right, and aide Huma Abedin stand aboard Clinton's campaign plane as they head to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for a campaign rally on Friday, October 28. News broke on the flight that the FBI was reviewing new emails related to Clinton's personal server, bringing an issue they had assumed was behind them back into the campaign. The emails being examined are part of an investigation into former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, Abedin's estranged husband who is accused of sexting with a girl who was purportedly underage.
Hide Caption
18 of 45
Clinton addresses the media in Des Moines, Iowa, on October 28. She issued a statement about the latest FBI disclosure. &quot;We are 11 days out from perhaps the most important national election of our lifetimes,&quot; she said. &quot;Voting is already underway in our country. So the American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately.&quot;
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton addresses the media in Des Moines, Iowa, on October 28. She issued a statement about the latest FBI disclosure. "We are 11 days out from perhaps the most important national election of our lifetimes," she said. "Voting is already underway in our country. So the American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately."
Hide Caption
19 of 45
Clinton speaks at her news conference on October 28.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton speaks at her news conference on October 28.
Hide Caption
20 of 45
Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
Hide Caption
21 of 45
Trump supporters attend a rally in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump supporters attend a rally in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
Hide Caption
22 of 45
Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Lisbon, Maine, on October 28.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Lisbon, Maine, on October 28.
Hide Caption
23 of 45
Clinton speaks in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton speaks in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
Hide Caption
24 of 45
Trump smiles at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on October 28.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump smiles at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on October 28.
Hide Caption
25 of 45
Clinton attends a homecoming pep rally at North Carolina A&amp;amp;T State University on Thursday, October 27.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton attends a homecoming pep rally at North Carolina A&T State University on Thursday, October 27.
Hide Caption
26 of 45
First lady Michelle Obama hugs Clinton at a rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on October 27.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
First lady Michelle Obama hugs Clinton at a rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on October 27.
Hide Caption
27 of 45
A Clinton supporter takes a selfie at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem on October 27.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
A Clinton supporter takes a selfie at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem on October 27.
Hide Caption
28 of 45
Trump gears up for a campaign rally at an airport in Sanford, Florida, on Tuesday, October 25.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump gears up for a campaign rally at an airport in Sanford, Florida, on Tuesday, October 25.
Hide Caption
29 of 45
Trump supporters cheer while waiting for the candidate&#39;s arrival in Sanford on October 25.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump supporters cheer while waiting for the candidate's arrival in Sanford on October 25.
Hide Caption
30 of 45
Clinton attends a rally in Coconut Creek, Florida, on October 25.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton attends a rally in Coconut Creek, Florida, on October 25.
Hide Caption
31 of 45
A shadow of Clinton&#39;s campaign plane is seen as the candidate lands in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, October 24.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
A shadow of Clinton's campaign plane is seen as the candidate lands in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, October 24.
Hide Caption
32 of 45
Clinton, center, claps for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a rally in Manchester on October 24.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton, center, claps for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a rally in Manchester on October 24.
Hide Caption
33 of 45
Clinton greets the crowd after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/19/politics/presidential-debate-highlights/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the final presidential debate&lt;/a&gt; of the 2016 campaign.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton greets the crowd after the final presidential debate of the 2016 campaign.
Hide Caption
34 of 45
Trump with his family following the debate.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump with his family following the debate.
Hide Caption
35 of 45
Clinton and Trump at the end of the debate.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton and Trump at the end of the debate.
Hide Caption
36 of 45
Clinton and Trump battled on several issues during the debate.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton and Trump battled on several issues during the debate.
Hide Caption
37 of 45
Trump greets supporters at a rally in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Tuesday, October 18.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump greets supporters at a rally in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Tuesday, October 18.
Hide Caption
38 of 45
Trump holds a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday, October 17.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump holds a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday, October 17.
Hide Caption
39 of 45
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke rails against the electoral system at the Trump rally in Green Bay. Clarke told the crowd, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2016/10/18/sheriff-david-clarke-pitchfork-torches-america-ctn.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;It is pitchfork and torches time in America.&quot;&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke rails against the electoral system at the Trump rally in Green Bay. Clarke told the crowd, "It is pitchfork and torches time in America."
Hide Caption
40 of 45
Trump speaks to supporters in Green Bay.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump speaks to supporters in Green Bay.
Hide Caption
41 of 45
Clinton waves as she boards her campaign plane in Seattle on Friday, October 14.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton waves as she boards her campaign plane in Seattle on Friday, October 14.
Hide Caption
42 of 45
The view from Clinton&#39;s campaign plane on October 14.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
The view from Clinton's campaign plane on October 14.
Hide Caption
43 of 45
Clinton headlines a fundraiser in Seattle on October 14.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton headlines a fundraiser in Seattle on October 14.
Hide Caption
44 of 45
Clinton&#39;s campaign staff takes questions from the media on her plane in Seattle on October 14.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton's campaign staff takes questions from the media on her plane in Seattle on October 14.
Hide Caption
45 of 45
hillary clinton beyonce jay z 110401 donald trump DHK 110402 donald trump DHK 1104hillary clinton detroit rally 110403 donald trump DHK 1104hillary clinton 1103trump selma nc 110301 final days of the campaign 110301 final days of the campaign hillary clinton 110202 final days of the campaign 110202 final days of the campaign hillary clinton 110203 final days of the campaign hillary clinton 110201 trump florida 110204 final days of the campaign hillary clinton 110203 clinton nevada 110203 trump florida 110202 trump florida 110205 clinton iowa 102903 clinton iowa 102906 clinton iowa 102901 trump iowa 102902 trump iowa 102903 trump iowa 102901 Clinton IOWA 102801 Trump NH 102801 final days of the campaign 102701 final days of the campaign 1027 03 final days of the campaign 1027 02 Donald Trump 102501 Donald Trump supporters 1025final days of the campaign 1025final days of the campaign 102402 final days of the campaign 102401 debate 102005 debate 102006 debate 1020 04 debate 102001 final days of the campaign 101802 final days of the campaign 101703 final days of the campaign 101704 final days of the campaign 101706 final days of the campaign 101405 final days of the campaign 101407 final days of the campaign 101408 final days of the campaign 1014

Story highlights

  • Frida Ghitis: The world is fascinated by America's most bizarre election in living memory
  • US allies have a sense of alarm about Donald Trump, writes Frida Ghitis

Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for the The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN)The world can't take its eyes off America's most bizarre election in living memory. I started noticing that many months ago, when I began informally surveying global interest in the campaign. Everywhere I went I found great interest. People were asking "Who is Donald Trump?" "What are Hillary Clinton's chances?" "How did this all get so strange?"

But now, with only days to go, something has changed dramatically.
    Before, people sounded a mixture of entertained and puzzled by the campaign. But watching America is not just a spectator sport -- people around the world are also asking how it is going to affect them. Increasingly, the amusement and befuddlement have given way to alarm and disgust. And in authoritarian countries where "democracy" comes in quotation marks, authorities are deriving visible pleasure from describing American democracy as a chaotic sham.
    Frida Ghitis
    Frida Ghitis
    From Mexico to Iran, from Russia to India, this may just be the most closely watched election anywhere, ever.
    Across Latin America, for example, people have told me they've never paid more attention to a US election. Diego Martin, a businessman in Cali, Colombia, told me he has countless friends and relatives in the United States, and he worries about their future if Donald Trump is elected.
    Read More
    In Mexico, the election is particularly personal. Trump's attacks on Mexican immigrants struck the country as a national insult, and when President Enrique Peña Nieto invited Trump to Mexico, he left people fuming, with many calling it his "worst mistake."
    In India, the US election "is a very big deal," Bobby Ghosh, editor-in-chief of the Hindustan Times, said. With India growing closer to the United States, Ghosh said each election cycle creates more interest than the one before.
    Trump adds to the fascination, and a sense of disbelief in India that someone like him -- who Ghosh says is reminiscent "of the more uncouth and outrageous Indian politicians" -- could come so close to winning the US presidency.
    In countries with traditionally close ties to the United States, many people are stunned by what has been happening. Like Americans, many are tired of the drama but simply can't stop watching.
    Heidi Kingstone, a Canadian writer living in London, says both the British and Canadian public alike are "riveted." She described the election as a "seismic shift," not just because of the entire campaign spectacle, but because of the possible fallout, the uncertainty of what comes next if Trump wins.
    Trump has unwittingly become an asset for ISIS
    Trump has unwittingly become an asset for ISIS
    Among US allies there is a distinct sense of alarm about Trump. Months ago, The Economist Intelligence Unit listed a Trump presidency as one the top 10 threats facing the world, explaining that this election could trigger devastating global trade wars and a spike in terrorist recruiting.
    During a trip to Japan in May, President Barack Obama said he had found global leaders "rattled" by Trump's rise.
    In South Korea, where North Korea's nuclear program is a source of constant worry, Trump's suggestion that he might bring fundamental changes to the alliance has certainly captured everyone's attention.
    The Korea Times noted: "South Korea is watching the election more closely than ever" after Trump said, "We are better off, frankly, if South Korea is going to start protecting itself. ... They have to protect themselves or they have to pay us."
    Trump also floated the idea of South Korea and Japan possibly acquiring nuclear weapons, a suggestion he has since appeared to backtrack from.
    Not everyone, however, is displeased with what has been transpiring in the United States.
    This campaign has been filled with sordid, dispiriting moments. But for dictators, despots and other manipulators and enemies of democracy, there has been plenty to enjoy. After all, what could possibly give them more satisfaction than providing them evidence for their people that democracy does not work, and that America's claims to have a system worth emulating are built on quicksand?
    In Iran, the government is serving the public heaping spoonfuls of the US election. For the first time, state television broadcast the presidential debate.
    And the twists and turns of America's election drama are being aired in Iran along with another program, Netflix's make-believe story of wicked, murderous, amoral American politicians, "House of Cards." A website linked to the regime's Revolutionary Guards explained that the show describes the deception of "liberal American civilization" and the "promiscuities and crimes" of the rulers.
    Why North Korea is delighted with this US election
    Opinion: North Korea is delighted with how the US election is going
    Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, meanwhile, offers his expert commentary on the elections via Twitter, telling followers that the race proves the "collapse" of America's humanitarian values.
    And China has also given outsize coverage to the elections, displaying the schadenfreude of other US rivals and enemies. The state-owned Xinhua news agency routinely carries headlines such as "Scandal-riven US Presidential Election Shames Uncle Sam Abroad," while a piece in the Global Times explained that "the chaos of the election" has "unearthed malpractices of the US political system."
    Most troubling for Americans, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has eroded democracy in his country to a decorative shell, has taken pains to undercut the credibility of the American election and to promote the perception in the United States and Russia that democracy simply does not work in the United States.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    The state-run RT network broadcasts and publishes a steady stream of propaganda, with headlines such as "Americans not buying democratic mask of US elections anymore," or "Leaked emails, rigged elections, media blackout: Welcome to democracy, American-style."
    This election has already damaged American democracy at home and abroad. But the ultimate impact will depend on the outcome of the vote and what comes after the results are announced.
    A Trump victory opens a path of uncertainty. A Clinton win, if not accepted by Trump, would cause more lasting harm. That's why the majority of those I have spoken with are hoping for a decisive Clinton win. It might not undo all of the damage done by this contest. But it would at least start the process of repairing America's international standing.