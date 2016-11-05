Eric Trump speaks a family language

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a frequent contributor to CNN Opinion, and professor of history and Italian studies at New York University. Her latest book is "Italian Fascism's Empire Cinema." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Thank you, Eric Trump, for saying that David Duke, former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan and current candidate for Louisiana senator, "deserves a bullet." Even those of us who are no fans of Duke find your proposal of political assassination repulsive and must reject it in the strongest possible terms. Yet you've also done America a favor: Just days from the presidential election, you've reminded Americans of the ethos of violence that's at the heart of your father's presidential campaign.