Paul Ryan: The choice facing America

Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, is the speaker of the US House of Representatives. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) This election offers a fundamental choice: between staying on the current path of decline, or taking a better way that offers more freedom for every single American.

Only Republicans are offering a better way. A unified Republican government will dedicate itself to reclaiming our founding principles and solving the country's problems. This is not just a vague promise -- we have put on paper the details for how we will address the big challenges of the day. It's a six-point plan called "A Better Way":

1. Fight poverty by tying welfare to work and making sure it always pays for people to work and get on the ladder of opportunity.

2. Keep our country safe by securing the border, restoring our traditional alliances and rebuilding our military so we can confront radical Islamist extremism.

3. Grow the economy by developing our energy resources, ending bailouts and making unelected bureaucrats go through Congress for a final vote before regulations go into effect.

4. Restore the Constitution by restoring the separation of powers and setting higher standards for transparency and accountability.

5. Repeal Obamacare and all these skyrocketing premiums, so we can replace it with patient-centered solutions that empower you to pick the plan that meets your needs -- not Washington's mandates.

6. Fix our tax code and make it fairer and simpler -- so simple, in fact, that families can do their taxes on a form the size of a postcard.

This is our job as leaders: to offer positive solutions and empower people. Our duty is to tackle our problems before they tackle us.

Hillary Clinton feels no such obligation. She has offered no new ideas to address our biggest challenges, and that is no accident. For her, the driving force is the government -- not the individual -- and the bureaucracy is filled with unelected insiders who decide what is best for us on their whim, not our consent. It is as arrogant, condescending and paternalistic as it gets.

This is how Clinton can so casually classify whole groups of people as "deplorables." And it is how the Clintons can treat transparency like it's something for other people, not for them.

That's the thing about these latest revelations on emails. We may not yet know all the details, but one thing we can be sure of is that Hillary Clinton has no one but herself to blame. She created this separate server, and then she enabled a culture in which people would mishandle sensitive information.

This is what life is like with the Clintons. It is one scandal after another, and you never know what's coming next. They use the system to enrich themselves. Can we handle four years of this?

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Over the last five weeks, I have traveled to nearly 25 states and more than 50 cities. I know we are ready to revitalize the American Idea, so that the condition of your birth does not determine the outcome of your life. We have a historic chance to save our country from decline and put it back on the right track. Now we have to act on it.

So go to better.gop and take a look at what a unified Republican government can get you. And then vote Republican -- Donald Trump, our Senate candidates and our House candidates -- so we can start turning things around. If Republicans do not turn out -- if we sit this one out -- we will open the door not just to Hillary Clinton but also a Democratic Congress eager to give her a blank check.

That's what we get if we don't win: more scandal, and more of the same.

Choose a better way. Vote Republican.