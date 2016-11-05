Paul Ryan: The choice facing America

Story highlights Paul Ryan: Hillary Clinton has offered no new ideas to address our biggest challenges

Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, is the speaker of the US House of Representatives. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) This election offers a fundamental choice: between staying on the current path of decline, or taking a better way that offers more freedom for every single American.

Only Republicans are offering a better way. A unified Republican government will dedicate itself to reclaiming our founding principles and solving the country's problems. This is not just a vague promise -- we have put on paper the details for how we will address the big challenges of the day. It's a six-point plan called "A Better Way":

1. Fight poverty by tying welfare to work and making sure it always pays for people to work and get on the ladder of opportunity.

2. Keep our country safe by securing the border, restoring our traditional alliances and rebuilding our military so we can confront radical Islamist extremism.

3. Grow the economy by developing our energy resources, ending bailouts and making unelected bureaucrats go through Congress for a final vote before regulations go into effect.

