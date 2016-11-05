Story highlights
- CNN's Arwa Damon and Brice Laine were caught in the fight
- Iraqi forces are up against an agile, fearless enemy in ISIS
(CNN)It was a very bad day for Iraqi forces and Peshmerga fighters leading the offensive to liberate Mosul from ISIS.
When the long-awaited offensive began October 17, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi vowed victory but warned the effort could take time.
If a pitched battle that CNN's senior international correspondent Arwa Damon and photojournalist Brice Laine were caught in Friday and Saturday is a sign of fights to come, the offensive to take back Iraq's second city will only get more difficult.
Defeating ISIS in Mosul would represent a major victory for the Abadi government as it struggles to boost its credibility, prove its military prowess and end the terrorist group's territorial dominance in Iraq's oil-rich north.
Altogether, the Iraqi force is about 30,000-strong, and include troops from elite units such as the Counter Terrorism Force and the Golden Division. These were among the same units involved in heavy fighting in the liberation of Falluja and Ramadi.
But they're not as strong as they once were. They come to battle with a mix of qualities and capabilities among regiments.
And they have poor communications. A spokesman for one division said the headquarters can't talk directly to most units on the battlefield. The inability to maintain constant communication presents huge problem in an urban environment.
ISIS, an agile enemy, has been preparing its defenses for two years. It takes advantage of the terrain, a network of tunnels and booby-trapped buildings, to great effect.
US military officials estimate there are 3,000 to 5,000 ISIS fighters in Mosul. An additional 1,500 to 2,000 ISIS fighters may be waiting outside the city limits.
The streets of Kirkukli, a neighborhood on the eastern outskirts of Mosul, are tight and narrow. ISIS' style is not to challenge Iraqi forces on open ground, which would make them inviting targets for air power. So they sit and wait for Iraqi forces to move into densely populated areas. Then they pounce.
The use of civilians as shields makes it difficult for Iraqi forces to fire at snipers. ISIS has mastered this classic tactic of guerrilla warfare.
And many ISIS fighters, particularly those left behind in areas east of Mosul, know they're going to die. Fighters are known to pop out from behind buildings, just yards from approaching Humvees, to unleash rocket-propelled grenades. In addition, the city's eastern outskirts are dotted with cars rigged to be ISIS car bombs.
That the Iraqi forces don't know Mosul does not help. Most of them are Shia. They're fighting in unknown territory, a largely Sunni-Arab city that most have never visited.
Friday, they moved straight into an ambush, with firepower descending on them from three sides.
When a lumbering Humvee at the front of the pack was hit, the ones behind it became sitting targets. Of the 15 Humvees that went out with the unit in Kirkukli, only three drove out. Some had to be towed. Others were abandoned.
Reinforcement is difficult to arrange. Not only are the communications poor, but the troops are depleted.
A relief convoy took eight hours to travel about two kilometers (1.25 miles). Then it, too, became trapped as it came under fire.
Saturday morning, another convoy of about 30 Humvees arrived, but the hulking vehicles are vulnerable in open combat to rocket-propelled grenades and mortars.
The units survived the skirmish with one fatality and 20 wounded. Saturday, they made progress in other areas near Mosul.
But if this is the resistance ISIS put up on the edge of Mosul, expect the fight to intensify as Iraqi forces push into areas where the terrorist group moves through tunnels and has rigged buildings with bombs.