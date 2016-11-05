Story highlights CNN's Arwa Damon and Brice Laine were caught in the fight

Iraqi forces are up against an agile, fearless enemy in ISIS

(CNN) It was a very bad day for Iraqi forces and Peshmerga fighters leading the offensive to liberate Mosul from ISIS.

When the long-awaited offensive began October 17, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi vowed victory but warned the effort could take time.

If a pitched battle that CNN's senior international correspondent Arwa Damon and photojournalist Brice Laine were caught in Friday and Saturday is a sign of fights to come, the offensive to take back Iraq's second city will only get more difficult.

Defeating ISIS in Mosul would represent a major victory for the Abadi government as it struggles to boost its credibility, prove its military prowess and end the terrorist group's territorial dominance in Iraq's oil-rich north.

Altogether, the Iraqi force is about 30,000-strong, and include troops from elite units such as the Counter Terrorism Force and the Golden Division. These were among the same units involved in heavy fighting in the liberation of Falluja and Ramadi.

Read More