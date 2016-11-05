Iraqi troops storm town southeast of Mosul

Story highlights
- Iraqi forces attack the ISIS-held town of Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul
- Civilians are killed by roadside bombs trying to flee Hawija, another ISIS-held town
Irbil (CNN)Iraq's federal police forces and Iraqi army troops attacked the ISIS-held town of Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, on Saturday, as Iraqi-led coalition forces seek to drive back ISIS militants from their last major Iraqi stronghold.
The Iraqi Air Force provided air cover for the assault Saturday morning, according to a statement from Iraq's Joint Military Command.
Iraqi troops are advancing from three fronts toward the town, which lies about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Mosul, and have reached the College of Agriculture at its edge, the statement said.
On Friday, the UN refugee agency said it had received reports ISIS has been instructing residents of Hammam al-Alil to hand over boys age nine and older since October 17, when the Iraqi-led offensive started.
The boys are apparently being conscripted to fight on behalf of the terror group, Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UNHCR, told a press briefing in Geneva, Switzerland.
Hawija civilians killed
Meanwhile, three roadside bombs in two separate locations killed 11 civilians and injured 18 more as they fled the town of Hawija on foot on Saturday, security officials in the city of Kirkuk told CNN.
Most of the casualties were women and children.
Hawija is an ISIS-held town about 55 kilometers (34 miles) southwest of Kirkuk in the north of Iraq.