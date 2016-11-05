Iraqi troops storm town southeast of Mosul

Story highlights Iraqi forces attack the ISIS-held town of Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul

Civilians are killed by roadside bombs trying to flee Hawija, another ISIS-held town

Irbil (CNN) Iraq's federal police forces and Iraqi army troops attacked the ISIS-held town of Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, on Saturday, as Iraqi-led coalition forces seek to drive back ISIS militants from their last major Iraqi stronghold.

The Iraqi Air Force provided air cover for the assault Saturday morning, according to a statement from Iraq's Joint Military Command.

Iraqi troops are advancing from three fronts toward the town, which lies about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Mosul, and have reached the College of Agriculture at its edge, the statement said.

On Friday, the UN refugee agency said it had received reports ISIS has been instructing residents of Hammam al-Alil to hand over boys age nine and older since October 17, when the Iraqi-led offensive started.

The boys are apparently being conscripted to fight on behalf of the terror group, Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UNHCR, told a press briefing in Geneva, Switzerland.

