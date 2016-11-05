Story highlights Austin Amelio says Sunday's episode of 'The Walking Dead' will allow fans to see a new side of Dwight

Amelio's character also shares some intense scenes with Daryl (Norman Reedus), which he says were 'not easy to do'

(CNN) It's been two weeks since "The Walking Dead" viewers saw the Saviors haul off Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) after antagonist Negan killed two of his friends. But those waiting to find out what's happened to their crossbow-wielding hero -- and get a peek into what life is like for the Saviors -- will finally get some answers in Sunday's episode.

"It's still very 'survival of the fittest,'" teased Austin Amelio, who plays Savior Dwight, in a recent interview with CNN. "It's not easy for them at all."

Dwight, who first debuted as a character in Season 6, is a bit of an exception to the rule. As one of Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) top guys, he's afforded certain freedoms. He gets to do what he wants, take what he wants and live comfortably.

The downside, of course, is that he's given certain unsavory duties, some of which will come to light in the episode, titled "The Cell."

Austin Amelio as Dwight

"I think it absolutely weighs on him," Amelio said of the trade-off. "Being under Negan's rule is not all what it's cracked up to be ... I have to swallow my pride."

