Missing Chibok schoolgirl found with baby, Nigerian army says

She is said to be among schoolgirls that Boko Haram militants abducted in Nigeria in 2014

(CNN) One of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in Nigeria in 2014 was found Saturday by the Nigerian army, the army said.

She was discovered carrying a 10-month-old son among a group that had escaped from a Boko Haram hideout in Sambisa Forest, the army said.

"This morning as part of the operation we've been conducting, we rescued one of the Chibok girls. ... Our troops in Pulka rescued her along with a Boko Haram member," Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor said at a press briefing Saturday.

Maiyanga is said to be one of the schoolgirls abducted in 2014.

"And of course, the baby, you can see with her, is a 10-month-old baby."

The girl, identified as Maryam Ali Maiyanga, is said to have been among the 276 girls and women that Boko Haram militants herded from bed in the middle of the night at a boarding school in Chibok in April 2014.