Missing Chibok schoolgirl found, Nigerian army says

(CNN) One of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in Nigeria in 2014 was found Saturday by the Nigerian army, the army said. She was discovered carrying a 10-month-old son among a group that had escaped from a Boko Haram hideout in Sambisa Forest, the army said. The girl is said to have been among the 276 girls and women that Boko Haram militants herded from bed in the middle of the night at a boarding school in Chibok in April 2014 -- kidnappings that spurred global outrage.