Story highlights
- One officer is dead, police association says
- Officers were shot while searching for a suspect, sources say
(CNN)A New York Police Department sergeant died after a shooting in the Bronx Friday afternoon, according to Robert Mladinich, a spokesman for the Sergeants Benevolent Association of New York City.
A second officer was wounded and taken to a local hospital, authorities said. His condition was not known.
The officers were shot while searching for a suspect in connection with a home invasion robbery, law enforcement sources say.
The officers confronted the suspect on the sidewalk outside a home in the Bronx, and shots were fired, a senior law enforcement official said.
The suspect is dead.
Mayor Bill de Blasio was on his way to the hospital.
Prior to this incident, at least 52 law enforcement officers had been fatally shot in the line of duty in the United States and Puerto Rico in 2016, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
That's the highest one-year total since 2011, when 73 officers were shot dead, the fund says.