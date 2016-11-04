Story highlights One officer is dead, police association says

Officers were shot while searching for a suspect, sources say

(CNN) A New York Police Department sergeant died after a shooting in the Bronx Friday afternoon, according to Robert Mladinich, a spokesman for the Sergeants Benevolent Association of New York City.

A second officer was wounded and taken to a local hospital, authorities said. His condition was not known.

Two NYPD police officers have been shot in the Bronx and have been removed to the hospital. Updates to follow. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 4, 2016

The officers were shot while searching for a suspect in connection with a home invasion robbery, law enforcement sources say.

The officers confronted the suspect on the sidewalk outside a home in the Bronx, and shots were fired, a senior law enforcement official said.

The suspect is dead.

