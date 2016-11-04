Story highlights Kala Brown told authorities there could be bodies buried on the property

Suspect Todd Kohlhepp is scheduled to appear in court Friday

(CNN) Investigators are combing a farm in rural South Carolina where they found a 30-year-old woman "chained up like a dog" inside a shipping container.

Kala Brown, who went missing with her boyfriend more than two months ago, warned authorities that there could be other victims.

So far, there are more questions than answers about this troubling case. Here's the latest on what we know:

What led investigators there?

Authorities have been tight-lipped about what exactly brought them to the 100-acre farm in Woodruff, South Carolina, near Spartanburg.

Read More