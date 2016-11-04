A hijab-wearing Muslim is now one of the beautiful faces of CoverGirl

Story highlights "I grew up feeling like hijab would hold me back," Afia says

CoverGirl's announcement is the latest to promote diversity

(CNN) A Muslim, hijab-wearing woman is now one of the easy, breezy and beautiful faces of CoverGirl.

The cosmetics company announced beauty blogger Nura Afia as one of the latest brand ambassadors for its "So Lashy" mascara, meaning she, along with a diverse lineup of other models, will appear in CoverGirl commercials and on a billboard in Times Square.

For Afia, a Muslim woman in hijab representing a mainstream US cosmetics brand, is a milestone for the Muslim community.

"It's a big accomplishment for all of us," Afia told CNN. "It means that little girls that grew up like me have something to look up to. I grew up feeling like hijab would hold me back."

If that was ever the case, it seems like the hijab certainly isn't holding Afia back now. She has more than 200,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she posts video tutorials on how to recreate various makeup looks, and more than 300,000 followers on Instagram.