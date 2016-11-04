Chicago Cubs parade: Fans swarm streets hours ahead

Story highlights Chicago holding a parade, rally to celebrate Cubs' World Series victory

Cubs won their first World Series title in 108 years this week

"I think my boss would have been shocked if I hadn't asked for time off," fan says

(CNN) This is to be the parade that will "stand the test of time," as Chicago's mayor put it.

Chicago is celebrating the Chicago Cubs' first World Series win in 108 years Friday, and fans are more than ready to go -- some taking to the streets hours before the sun rose, hoping to see their team along the route or cheer at a downtown rally.

The Cubs will leave Wrigley Field in a motorcade at 10 a.m. CT, but the official downtown parade won't happen until about an hour later. A noon rally is scheduled to take place at Grant Park.

Congress Parkway, 6:45 AM. #CubsParade A video posted by Jeff Brenneman (@brennemania) on Nov 4, 2016 at 4:45am PDT

School? Work? Not for thousands of people, packing the city roadways.

Jeff Brenneman, a 34-year-old lifetime Cubs fan, awoke at 4:30 a.m. at his Northside home to get downtown two hours later, and Congress Parkway already was swarmed.

