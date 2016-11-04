Breaking News

Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi

By Sophie Morlin-Yron, CNN

Updated 8:39 AM ET, Fri November 4, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Abu Dhabi is a modern city with a rich Bedouin history. Here, camel markets, Formula One race tracks and palaces packed with Arabian glamor stand side by side. Among the city&#39;s many luxury hotels is &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.kempinski.com/en/abudhabi/emirates-palace/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Emirates Palace&lt;/a&gt;, pictured, which lures customers with Arabian Old World charm, grand suites and a private marina overlooking the bay.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Emirates PalaceAbu Dhabi is a modern city with a rich Bedouin history. Here, camel markets, Formula One race tracks and palaces packed with Arabian glamor stand side by side. Among the city's many luxury hotels is the Emirates Palace, pictured, which lures customers with Arabian Old World charm, grand suites and a private marina overlooking the bay.
Hide Caption
1 of 25
One of the world&#39;s largest mosques, the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.szgmc.ae/en/about-szgmc&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque&lt;/a&gt; can accommodate 40,000 worshipers at the same time. The structure has more than 1,000 columns and 82 domes.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
Sheikh Zayed Grand MosqueOne of the world's largest mosques, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque can accommodate 40,000 worshipers at the same time. The structure has more than 1,000 columns and 82 domes.
Hide Caption
2 of 25
A 24-carat gold chandelier hangs in the main prayer hall of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the walkways are lined by mirror pools amplifying its golden details.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
Sheikh Zayed Grand MosqueA 24-carat gold chandelier hangs in the main prayer hall of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the walkways are lined by mirror pools amplifying its golden details.
Hide Caption
3 of 25
Abu Dhabi is partly located on a number of islands just off the mainland in the Persian Gulf. One of them, Saadiyat Island, is a haven for golfers with its white beaches, vast natural dunes and palm trees. The&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sbgolfclub.ae/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Saadiyat Beach Golf Club&lt;/a&gt; offers hotel packages and day passes for the 18-hole course. The area is also home to a number of dolphins, turtles and mountain gazelles, which roam the course.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
Saadiyat Island Beach GolfAbu Dhabi is partly located on a number of islands just off the mainland in the Persian Gulf. One of them, Saadiyat Island, is a haven for golfers with its white beaches, vast natural dunes and palm trees. The Saadiyat Beach Golf Club offers hotel packages and day passes for the 18-hole course. The area is also home to a number of dolphins, turtles and mountain gazelles, which roam the course.
Hide Caption
4 of 25
For those looking for something more fast-paced, there&#39;s Yas Island, where Abu Dhabi&#39;s annual Formula One Grand Prix is held.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
Yas IslandFor those looking for something more fast-paced, there's Yas Island, where Abu Dhabi's annual Formula One Grand Prix is held.
Hide Caption
5 of 25
Yas island is home to the slick &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Yas Marina Circuit&lt;/a&gt; and a number of luxury five star hotels such as &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/en/abudhabi&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi&lt;/a&gt;, which straddles the circuit and has balconies overlooking the racetrack.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
Yas IslandYas island is home to the slick Yas Marina Circuit and a number of luxury five star hotels such as Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi, which straddles the circuit and has balconies overlooking the racetrack.
Hide Caption
6 of 25
The Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at the end of November. Inaugurated in 2009, the circuit is the only F1 race course in the world with covered and shaded grandstands.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
Yas Marina CircuitThe Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at the end of November. Inaugurated in 2009, the circuit is the only F1 race course in the world with covered and shaded grandstands.
Hide Caption
7 of 25
After the races, visitors can head down to the nearby marina -- lined with celebrity bars and luxury yachts -- to watch the colorful beams of the laser show light up the skyline.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
Light shows at Yas MarinaAfter the races, visitors can head down to the nearby marina -- lined with celebrity bars and luxury yachts -- to watch the colorful beams of the laser show light up the skyline.
Hide Caption
8 of 25
Those looking to experience the thrill of being a race car driver can get into one of the fast autos at &lt;a href=&quot;https://ferrariworldabudhabi.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ferrari World&lt;/a&gt;, also on Yas Island.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
Ferrari WorldThose looking to experience the thrill of being a race car driver can get into one of the fast autos at Ferrari World, also on Yas Island.
Hide Caption
9 of 25
The world&#39;s only Ferrari-branded theme park has roller coasters, simulators and go-carts, as well as smaller Ferraris for kids.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
Ferrari WorldThe world's only Ferrari-branded theme park has roller coasters, simulators and go-carts, as well as smaller Ferraris for kids.
Hide Caption
10 of 25
In Abu Dhabi, the desert is only a short drive, or taxi ride away from the city. A desert safari or camel trek -- or a few days at one of the desert resorts -- offers the chance to watch the landscape shift from skyscrapers and beaches to sand dunes as the city is left behind.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
In the desertIn Abu Dhabi, the desert is only a short drive, or taxi ride away from the city. A desert safari or camel trek -- or a few days at one of the desert resorts -- offers the chance to watch the landscape shift from skyscrapers and beaches to sand dunes as the city is left behind.
Hide Caption
11 of 25
A tradition long practiced by the Bedouin nomads who&#39;ve roamed the deserts of Abu Dhabi and beyond for centuries, falconry is today a popular way to entertain visitors.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
In the desertA tradition long practiced by the Bedouin nomads who've roamed the deserts of Abu Dhabi and beyond for centuries, falconry is today a popular way to entertain visitors.
Hide Caption
12 of 25
At the &lt;a href=&quot;http://qasralsarab.anantara.com/villa-bbq/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Qasr al Sarab&lt;/a&gt; resort, guests can book private dining or snuggle in front of an open fire as the sun sets over the dunes.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
Desert resortsAt the Qasr al Sarab resort, guests can book private dining or snuggle in front of an open fire as the sun sets over the dunes.
Hide Caption
13 of 25
Around an hour&#39;s drive from Abu Dhabi is the city of Al Ain. Often nicknamed the Garden City, Al Ain is known for its natural springs, oases and rocky landscape.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
Al AinAround an hour's drive from Abu Dhabi is the city of Al Ain. Often nicknamed the Garden City, Al Ain is known for its natural springs, oases and rocky landscape.
Hide Caption
14 of 25
Visitors can cool off in the oasis in the center, next to the Al Ain National Museum, which is filled with date palm plantations, water features and shaded walkways.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
Al Ain OasisVisitors can cool off in the oasis in the center, next to the Al Ain National Museum, which is filled with date palm plantations, water features and shaded walkways.
Hide Caption
15 of 25
Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, life in Al Ain dates back more than 4,000 years. There&#39;s an abundance of small picturesque forts such as&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.abudhabi.ae/portal/public/en/citizens/culture_and_recreation/cultural_and_historical_sites/gen_info20?docName=ADEGP_DF_66046_EN&amp;_adf.ctrl-state=hoixzkba9_4&amp;_afrLoop=10801283040954667#!&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Al Jahili,&lt;/a&gt; pictured. Popular among today&#39;s tourists, when erected in 1891 its purpose was to protect the city and the precious palm groves.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
Al Jahili FortNow a UNESCO World Heritage Site, life in Al Ain dates back more than 4,000 years. There's an abundance of small picturesque forts such as Al Jahili, pictured. Popular among today's tourists, when erected in 1891 its purpose was to protect the city and the precious palm groves.
Hide Caption
16 of 25
Not far from the oasis is Al Ain&#39;s buzzing camel market -- one of the last of its kind. Visitors can walk among the traders and get close to the animals.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
Al Ain camel marketNot far from the oasis is Al Ain's buzzing camel market -- one of the last of its kind. Visitors can walk among the traders and get close to the animals.
Hide Caption
17 of 25
The market and a nearby racecourse host the annual Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed al-Nahyan camel festival, which takes place in late January and early February. Among festivities are camel auctions, races and a camel beauty contest.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
The annual camel festivalThe market and a nearby racecourse host the annual Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed al-Nahyan camel festival, which takes place in late January and early February. Among festivities are camel auctions, races and a camel beauty contest.
Hide Caption
18 of 25
Back in central Abu Dhabi, there are plenty of modern structures to discover. The iconic leaning Capital Gate building, home to the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.adnec.ae/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre&lt;/a&gt; (ADNEC), holds a Guinness World Record for its 18-degrees decline -- it&#39;s the world&#39;s farthest leaning man-made tower.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
Hyatt Capital Gate Back in central Abu Dhabi, there are plenty of modern structures to discover. The iconic leaning Capital Gate building, home to the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), holds a Guinness World Record for its 18-degrees decline -- it's the world's farthest leaning man-made tower.
Hide Caption
19 of 25
After years of postponed completion dates, the &lt;a href=&quot;http://louvreabudhabi.ae/en/collection/Pages/collections.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Louvre Abu Dhabi&lt;/a&gt; is finally said to be opening in 2017. The massive gallery is a collaborative project between the UAE and France and will be home to one of the largest art collections in the region.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
The Abu Dhabi LouvreAfter years of postponed completion dates, the Louvre Abu Dhabi is finally said to be opening in 2017. The massive gallery is a collaborative project between the UAE and France and will be home to one of the largest art collections in the region.
Hide Caption
20 of 25
Located on Saadiyat Island, the Abu Dhabi Louvre, designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, extends out onto the water. Its massive white dome is a modern take on traditional Arabian architecture. Once completed it will be home to 23 permanent galleries and exhibition spaces.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
The Abu Dhabi LouvreLocated on Saadiyat Island, the Abu Dhabi Louvre, designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, extends out onto the water. Its massive white dome is a modern take on traditional Arabian architecture. Once completed it will be home to 23 permanent galleries and exhibition spaces.
Hide Caption
21 of 25
Abu Dhabi&#39;s eight kilometer waterfront is a popular destination for locals who come for its many play areas, cycle paths, cafes and restaurants.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
The CornicheAbu Dhabi's eight kilometer waterfront is a popular destination for locals who come for its many play areas, cycle paths, cafes and restaurants.
Hide Caption
22 of 25
Abu Dhabi&#39;s waterfront also attracts swimmers seeking a dip at the blue-flag Corniche beach. Visitors can also sip a cocktail while watching speedboats zip by.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
The CornicheAbu Dhabi's waterfront also attracts swimmers seeking a dip at the blue-flag Corniche beach. Visitors can also sip a cocktail while watching speedboats zip by.
Hide Caption
23 of 25
Those looking to bring home souvenirs or designer clothes can head to Abu Dhabi&#39;s new Souk. A popular trading hub for everything from textiles to clothes and food, the city&#39;s more traditional central market was recently revived and modernized.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
The Central Market SoukThose looking to bring home souvenirs or designer clothes can head to Abu Dhabi's new Souk. A popular trading hub for everything from textiles to clothes and food, the city's more traditional central market was recently revived and modernized.
Hide Caption
24 of 25
The Souk&#39;s chic new mall replaces traditional market stalls with modern shops. It&#39;s also lined with bars and restaurants.
Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
The Central Market SoukThe Souk's chic new mall replaces traditional market stalls with modern shops. It's also lined with bars and restaurants.
Hide Caption
25 of 25
abu dhabi emirate palace abu dhabi sheikh zayed grand mosque abu dhabi inside sheikh zayed grand mosque (2)abu dhabi saadiyat island_beach_golfabu dhabi yas island 1abu dhabi yas viceroy hotel straddles the f1 circuitabu dhabi grand prix 2015laser show yas marina abu dhabiferrari world abu dhabi photographferrari world abu dhabi, formula rossa loadingabu dhabi camels in the desertabu dhabi falconryabu dhabi qasar sarab dinnerabu dhabi al mbzra 1Bu dhabu al ain oasisal jahili fort, al ain_resize_02abu dhabi camel marketabu dhabi camel market 1abu dhabi ADNEC and Hyatt Capita Gate abu dhabi louvre - artist&#39;s impressionabu dhabi louvre at night. -® Abu Dhabi Tourism &amp; Culture Authority, Architect Ateliers Jean Nouvelabu dhabi ornicheabu dhabi speed boatsabu dhabi souk central marketabu dhabi souk central market2

Story highlights

  • Abu Dhabi's attractions include beautiful architecture and barren deserts
  • The emirate took a starring role in the 2015 "Star Wars VII -- The Force Awakens"

CNN Travel's series often carries sponsorship originating from the countries and regions we profile. However, CNN retains full editorial control over all of its reports. Read the policy.

(CNN)It's got fast drifting cars and slow drifting deserts.

Beautiful beaches and unusual buildings.
    Camels, castles, culture and waterfront cocktails.
    So, why haven't more people experienced Abu Dhabi?
    Actually, they have -- they maybe just don't know it.
    Read More
    In 2015, the capital of the UAE took a starring role in one of the most hotly anticipated movies in decades: "Star Wars VII -- The Force Awakens."
    Abu Dhabi's deserts doubled for Jakku, a dusty planet where the action kicks off with a dramatic escape that sees the Millennium Falcon swooping over the dunes.
    It's an epic landscape made for cinema.
    Those "Star Wars" film sets have yet to open to visitors in Abu Dhabi, but that shouldn't stop anyone from heading there.
    Still need convincing?
    The "best of" Abu Dhabi gallery above should help change that.

    Sophie Morlin-Yron is a freelance journalist based in London