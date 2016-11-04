Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – A 24-carat gold chandelier hangs in the main prayer hall of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the walkways are lined by mirror pools amplifying its golden details.
Yas Island – For those looking for something more fast-paced, there's Yas Island, where Abu Dhabi's annual Formula One Grand Prix is held.
Yas Marina Circuit – The Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at the end of November. Inaugurated in 2009, the circuit is the only F1 race course in the world with covered and shaded grandstands.
Light shows at Yas Marina – After the races, visitors can head down to the nearby marina -- lined with celebrity bars and luxury yachts -- to watch the colorful beams of the laser show light up the skyline.
Ferrari World – The world's only Ferrari-branded theme park has roller coasters, simulators and go-carts, as well as smaller Ferraris for kids.
In the desert – In Abu Dhabi, the desert is only a short drive, or taxi ride away from the city. A desert safari or camel trek -- or a few days at one of the desert resorts -- offers the chance to watch the landscape shift from skyscrapers and beaches to sand dunes as the city is left behind.
In the desert – A tradition long practiced by the Bedouin nomads who've roamed the deserts of Abu Dhabi and beyond for centuries, falconry is today a popular way to entertain visitors.
Al Ain – Around an hour's drive from Abu Dhabi is the city of Al Ain. Often nicknamed the Garden City, Al Ain is known for its natural springs, oases and rocky landscape.
Al Ain Oasis – Visitors can cool off in the oasis in the center, next to the Al Ain National Museum, which is filled with date palm plantations, water features and shaded walkways.
Al Ain camel market – Not far from the oasis is Al Ain's buzzing camel market -- one of the last of its kind. Visitors can walk among the traders and get close to the animals.
The annual camel festival – The market and a nearby racecourse host the annual Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed al-Nahyan camel festival, which takes place in late January and early February. Among festivities are camel auctions, races and a camel beauty contest.
The Abu Dhabi Louvre – Located on Saadiyat Island, the Abu Dhabi Louvre, designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, extends out onto the water. Its massive white dome is a modern take on traditional Arabian architecture. Once completed it will be home to 23 permanent galleries and exhibition spaces.
The Corniche – Abu Dhabi's eight kilometer waterfront is a popular destination for locals who come for its many play areas, cycle paths, cafes and restaurants.
The Corniche – Abu Dhabi's waterfront also attracts swimmers seeking a dip at the blue-flag Corniche beach. Visitors can also sip a cocktail while watching speedboats zip by.
The Central Market Souk – Those looking to bring home souvenirs or designer clothes can head to Abu Dhabi's new Souk. A popular trading hub for everything from textiles to clothes and food, the city's more traditional central market was recently revived and modernized.
The Central Market Souk – The Souk's chic new mall replaces traditional market stalls with modern shops. It's also lined with bars and restaurants.