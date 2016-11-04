Photos: Most beautiful places to visit in Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Emirates Palace – Abu Dhabi is a modern city with a rich Bedouin history. Here, camel markets, Formula One race tracks and palaces packed with Arabian glamor stand side by side. Among the city's many luxury hotels is the Emirates Palace , pictured, which lures customers with Arabian Old World charm, grand suites and a private marina overlooking the bay. Hide Caption 1 of 25

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – One of the world's largest mosques, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque can accommodate 40,000 worshipers at the same time. The structure has more than 1,000 columns and 82 domes.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – A 24-carat gold chandelier hangs in the main prayer hall of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the walkways are lined by mirror pools amplifying its golden details.

Saadiyat Island Beach Golf – Abu Dhabi is partly located on a number of islands just off the mainland in the Persian Gulf. One of them, Saadiyat Island, is a haven for golfers with its white beaches, vast natural dunes and palm trees. The Saadiyat Beach Golf Club offers hotel packages and day passes for the 18-hole course. The area is also home to a number of dolphins, turtles and mountain gazelles, which roam the course.

Yas Island – For those looking for something more fast-paced, there's Yas Island, where Abu Dhabi's annual Formula One Grand Prix is held.

Yas Island – Yas island is home to the slick Yas Marina Circuit and a number of luxury five star hotels such as Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi , which straddles the circuit and has balconies overlooking the racetrack.

Yas Marina Circuit – The Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at the end of November. Inaugurated in 2009, the circuit is the only F1 race course in the world with covered and shaded grandstands.

Light shows at Yas Marina – After the races, visitors can head down to the nearby marina -- lined with celebrity bars and luxury yachts -- to watch the colorful beams of the laser show light up the skyline.

Ferrari World – Those looking to experience the thrill of being a race car driver can get into one of the fast autos at Ferrari World , also on Yas Island.

Ferrari World – The world's only Ferrari-branded theme park has roller coasters, simulators and go-carts, as well as smaller Ferraris for kids.

In the desert – In Abu Dhabi, the desert is only a short drive, or taxi ride away from the city. A desert safari or camel trek -- or a few days at one of the desert resorts -- offers the chance to watch the landscape shift from skyscrapers and beaches to sand dunes as the city is left behind.

In the desert – A tradition long practiced by the Bedouin nomads who've roamed the deserts of Abu Dhabi and beyond for centuries, falconry is today a popular way to entertain visitors.

Desert resorts – At the Qasr al Sarab resort, guests can book private dining or snuggle in front of an open fire as the sun sets over the dunes.

Al Ain – Around an hour's drive from Abu Dhabi is the city of Al Ain. Often nicknamed the Garden City, Al Ain is known for its natural springs, oases and rocky landscape.

Al Ain Oasis – Visitors can cool off in the oasis in the center, next to the Al Ain National Museum, which is filled with date palm plantations, water features and shaded walkways.

Al Jahili Fort – Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, life in Al Ain dates back more than 4,000 years. There's an abundance of small picturesque forts such as Al Jahili, pictured. Popular among today's tourists, when erected in 1891 its purpose was to protect the city and the precious palm groves.

Al Ain camel market – Not far from the oasis is Al Ain's buzzing camel market -- one of the last of its kind. Visitors can walk among the traders and get close to the animals.

The annual camel festival – The market and a nearby racecourse host the annual Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed al-Nahyan camel festival, which takes place in late January and early February. Among festivities are camel auctions, races and a camel beauty contest.

Hyatt Capital Gate – Back in central Abu Dhabi, there are plenty of modern structures to discover. The iconic leaning Capital Gate building, home to the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), holds a Guinness World Record for its 18-degrees decline -- it's the world's farthest leaning man-made tower.

The Abu Dhabi Louvre – After years of postponed completion dates, the Louvre Abu Dhabi is finally said to be opening in 2017. The massive gallery is a collaborative project between the UAE and France and will be home to one of the largest art collections in the region.

The Abu Dhabi Louvre – Located on Saadiyat Island, the Abu Dhabi Louvre, designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, extends out onto the water. Its massive white dome is a modern take on traditional Arabian architecture. Once completed it will be home to 23 permanent galleries and exhibition spaces.

The Corniche – Abu Dhabi's eight kilometer waterfront is a popular destination for locals who come for its many play areas, cycle paths, cafes and restaurants.

The Corniche – Abu Dhabi's waterfront also attracts swimmers seeking a dip at the blue-flag Corniche beach. Visitors can also sip a cocktail while watching speedboats zip by.

The Central Market Souk – Those looking to bring home souvenirs or designer clothes can head to Abu Dhabi's new Souk. A popular trading hub for everything from textiles to clothes and food, the city's more traditional central market was recently revived and modernized.