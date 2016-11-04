Valkenswaard United wins Global Champions League team title

Story highlights Valkenswaard United finish 6th in Doha, but claim team title

(CNN) On the day they finished sixth, but for Valkenswaard United it was enough to take the inaugural Global Champions League title at the Global Champions Tour final in Doha, Qatar.

A blend of youth and experience proved to be a winning formula with youngest member Emily Moffitt, 21 and veteran John Whitaker starring alongside Bertram Allen and Eduardo Menezes.

The team had won four previous rounds during the 15-leg 2016 championship and were handsomely rewarded for their efforts bagging more than $8 million prize money between them.

It proved to be a nail-biting climax to the season in the Qatari capital with Valkenswaard United narrowly taking the overall title with 328.5 points, ahead of the Antwerp Diamonds on 326 and the Monaco Aces -- who dropped out of the title race after Daniel Bluman clocked 12 faults -- on 315.5.

From the beaches of Florida to the floodlights of the spectacular Al Shaqab arena, the Valkenswaard quartet have topped the overall standings throughout the 15-leg series, having won victories in Miami, Hamburg, Monaco and Vienna.

