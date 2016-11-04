US service members shot dead in Jordan

Story highlights The incident took place at the Prince Faisal airbase in Al Jafr.

The incident is under investigation.

Washington (CNN) A US official told CNN that three US service members died Friday in the incident in Jordan, two more than the initial report indicated.

Two injured service members who had been transported to a hospital in Amman later died.

The official said the US government is working with the Jordanian government to try to learn more about what happened.

The US service members were shot as they approached the gate to a training facility, a US military official said.

One was killed at the time, while the wounded service members were transported to King Hussein Hospital in Amman.

