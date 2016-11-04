US service member shot dead in Jordan

Washington (CNN) A US service member was killed and two others were critically injured Friday in Jordan when they were shot as they approached the gate to a training facility, a US military official said.

An earlier Jordanian press release said that two US trainers had been killed.

The wounded service members were transported to King Hussein Hospital in Amman.

The incident took place at the Prince Faisal airbase in Al Jafr, the Jordanian government said. The airbase is in the south of Jordan.

The US embassy in Amman issued a statement saying: "We have received reports about a security incident involving US personnel. We are in contact with the appropriate Jordanian authorities, who have offered their full support. We will report more information when available and appropriate."