Federal judge warns Trump campaign on voter intimidation in Ohio

Democrats have filed pre-emptive lawsuits in several states

Washington (CNN) A federal judge Friday warned Donald Trump's campaign and Republican operative Roger Stone against any "voter intimidation" activity in Ohio, the result of one of several cases brought by Democrats before Election Day.

The Ohio case was filed by lawyers for state Democratic parties against the Trump campaign and Republicans, seeking early restraining orders or limits to ballot security or voter questioning efforts.

Judge James Gwin of the US District Court for the Northern District of Ohio ruled after a hearing Friday morning, mostly siding with Democrats against Trump and Stone's group "Stop the Steal" and issuing a temporary restraining order.

Among actions prohibited: "Hindering or delaying a voter or prospective voter from reaching or leaving the polling place," participating in "unauthorized 'poll watching'" activities, including "challenging or questioning voters or prospective voters about their eligibility to vote, or training, organizing, or directing others to do the same" and "interrogating, admonishing, interfering with, or verbally harassing voters or prospective voters."

Campaigns and individuals are also barred from questioning voters "under the guise of the purported 'exit polling' or 'citizen journalist' operations organized and encouraged by Defendants Stone and Stop the Steal."

