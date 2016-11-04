She's a transgender nominee for the US Senate. And she's from Utah.

Story highlights Spurred on in part by Bernie Sanders candidacy, Misty K Snow ran for Senate from the left

Snow ran 60% of the vote in her Democratic primary

(CNN) Misty K. Snow is an unlikely candidate for the US Senate.

The 31-year-old Salt Lake City native never went to college and works as a cashier at a Harmons Grocery. If elected, she would be the first Millennial elected to the Senate and the first woman that Utah has ever sent to that chamber of Congress. She's also transgender, making her the first transgender nominee from a major party for the US Senate.

A complete political novice, Snow only decided to run after she read about Democratic candidate Jonathan Swinton, a self-described conservative who was running unopposed at the time.

"I didn't find his position just unacceptable, but offensive," Snow told CNN. "It was more about standing up for the values I care about."

Spurred on in part by Bernie Sanders candidacy, Snow ran all the way to Swinton's left, advocating for a $15 minimum wage, paid maternity leave and the legalization of marijuana. She forced and later won a primary against Swinton, garnering nearly 60% of the vote.

