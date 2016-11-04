Giuliani suggests he knew about FBI email review before it became public

Story highlights
- Rudy Giuliani said he regularly has conversations with former FBI agents
- Those agents described a "boiling point" within the bureau over Hillary Clinton
Washington (CNN)Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested Friday that he was told by former FBI agents that the bureau was reviewing newly discovered emails potentially related to Hillary Clinton's use of a private server before the review was publicly revealed.
"This has been boiling up in the FBI. I did nothing to get it out. I had no role in it. Did I hear about it? Darn right I heard about it," the high-profile Donald Trump supporter said on "Fox and Friends" when asked if he knew an FBI review was coming. "I can't even repeat the language I heard from the former FBI agents."
"All I heard is former FBI agents telling me that there's a revolution coming on in the FBI and it's to a boiling point," Giuliani added.
Clinton campaign press secretary Brian Fallon responded by suggesting that an inspector general could have grounds to look into the possible leaking of information to Giuliani.
"This sure seems like adequate grounds for an Inspector General review," he tweeted.
Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor, said he's regularly been in communication with former FBI agents angered by Director James Comey's refusal to recommend charges for Clinton over the summer for what he called her "extremely careless" email use.
"I'm real careful not to talk to any on-duty-active FBI agents. I don't want to put them in a compromising situation," Giuliani said. "But I sure have a lot of friends who are retired FBI agents, close personal friends. This has been going on since July, since the day Comey did this."
Giuliani said the former employees told him they'd been searching for another way to investigate Clinton since this summer, believing that the former secretary of state should be prosecuted.
"I had expected this for the last -- honestly, to tell you the truth, I thought it was three or four weeks ago. Way back in July this started," he said. "I think they kept get stymied, looking for subpoenas, looking for records."