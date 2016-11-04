Giuliani suggests he knew about FBI email review before it became public

Story highlights Rudy Giuliani said he regularly has conversations with former FBI agents

Those agents described a "boiling point" within the bureau over Hillary Clinton

Washington (CNN) Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested Friday that he was told by former FBI agents that the bureau was reviewing newly discovered emails potentially related to Hillary Clinton's use of a private server before the review was publicly revealed.

"This has been boiling up in the FBI. I did nothing to get it out. I had no role in it. Did I hear about it? Darn right I heard about it," the high-profile Donald Trump supporter said on "Fox and Friends" when asked if he knew an FBI review was coming. "I can't even repeat the language I heard from the former FBI agents."

"All I heard is former FBI agents telling me that there's a revolution coming on in the FBI and it's to a boiling point," Giuliani added.

Clinton campaign press secretary Brian Fallon responded by suggesting that an inspector general could have grounds to look into the possible leaking of information to Giuliani.

"This sure seems like adequate grounds for an Inspector General review," he tweeted.

