Washington (CNN) Rep. Renee Ellmers said Friday that North Carolina's black voters are not excited about Hillary Clinton, despite polls showing the Democratic presidential nominee overwhelmingly has their support.

"I am not seeing any of the excitement for Hillary Clinton in our African-American population here in North Carolina," the Republican congresswoman told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day."

Early voting among black voters in North Carolina is down by about 5% compared to 2012, according to Catalist, a data company that works with progressive candidates and groups on early voting data.

African-Americans have dropped as a share of the early voter electorate from 28% in 2012 to about 23% this cycle. As more polling stations open this week, their turnout might improve. A majority of African-Americans who voted already in North Carolina were also registered

Excited or not, 94% of North Carolina's black voters are backing Clinton, according to the most recent NBC/WSJ/Marist poll

