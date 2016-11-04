Obama rebukes supporters for shouting down Trump protester

Story highlights President Barack Obama was addressing a get-out-the-vote rally for Clinton

Fayetteville, North Carolina (CNN) President Barack Obama rebuked a crowd of Hillary Clinton supporters Friday after they shouted down a man holding a Donald Trump sign.

Obama was addressing a get-out-the-vote rally for Clinton here when the man, wearing a military uniform and hat, stood up in the bleachers and prompted the response from supporters of the Democratic nominee.

"Hold up! Hold up! Hold up! Hold up!" Obama shouted over and over as the supporters drowned out his calls for order.

"Everybody! Hey!" Obama yelled. "I told you to be focused and you're not focused right now."

The President then reminded the crowd "we live in a country that respects free speech," adding the man looked like he possibly served in military, saying, "we ought to respect that."

