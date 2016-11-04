Obama: FBI can't be politicized

Story highlights Obama was apparently referring to accusations that have been leveled against the bureau

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama said Friday that investigators and prosecutors can't be "politicized" or "used as a weapon to advantage either side."

Obama, speaking with MSNBC's Rev. Al Sharpton, was apparently referring to accusations that have been leveled against the bureau for meddling in the presidential election. Last week, FBI Director James Comey told Congress the FBI was reviewing emails that may be related to Hillary Clinton's private server.

Over the summer, when the FBI did not recommend criminal charges in the email matter, Republicans criticized the bureau for making a politically motivated decision.

"Historically, both under Democratic and Republican administrations, our goal has been and should be that our investigators and our prosecutors are independent of politics," Obama said Friday. "They're not politicized. They're not used as a weapon to advantage either side in partisan arguments. And I want to make sure we continue with that tradition and that norm."

