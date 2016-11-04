NRA posts photo with two Election Day dates

Washington (CNN) The National Rifle Association believes the separation between gun supporters and gun control advocates is so distinct they should even vote on different days.

That is what an Instagram post from the NRA says, which was posted on Friday afternoon. In an image of the side of a building, the text "Remember your assigned voting days" is followed by "Second Amendment Supporters: November 8, Gun control activists: November 9."

The caption underneath reads, "Vote like your freedoms depend on it. Vote freedom first! #NRA #DefendtheSecond #2A #guns."

Vote like your freedoms depend on it. Vote freedom first! #NRA #DefendtheSecond #2A #guns A photo posted by The official NRA Instagram (@nationalrifleassociation) on Nov 4, 2016 at 10:31am PDT

Election Day for all registered voters nationwide is Nov. 8.

The NRA has been actively supporting Donald Trump, buying ads for the Republican nominee and spending more than the organization ever has on elections.

