NRA posts photo with two Election Day dates

Washington (CNN)The National Rifle Association believes the separation between gun supporters and gun control advocates is so distinct they should even vote on different days.
That is what an Instagram post from the NRA says, which was posted on Friday afternoon. In an image of the side of a building, the text "Remember your assigned voting days" is followed by "Second Amendment Supporters: November 8, Gun control activists: November 9."
The caption underneath reads, "Vote like your freedoms depend on it. Vote freedom first! #NRA #DefendtheSecond #2A #guns."
Election Day for all registered voters nationwide is Nov. 8.
The NRA has been actively supporting Donald Trump, buying ads for the Republican nominee and spending more than the organization ever has on elections.
This is not the first time the wrong date of the election has been disseminated, even if the NRA is adding a touch of humor to the divide on guns.
During a rally in Panama City Beach, Florida, on October 11, Trump told his supporters, "There's never been anything like this so go and register, make sure you get out and vote Nov. 28."
That day is also at top of mind for Trump, as it is the start date of a long-standing class action lawsuit against Trump University, the now-defunct get-rich-on-real-estate seminar program started by the businessman-turned-Republican nominee.