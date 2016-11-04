Story highlights Moore: Clinton was not supposed to have needed to go to Michigan

"I knew this would depress the Hillary vote," Moore said about the Comey letter

(CNN) Filmmaker Michael Moore said Thursday that he knew a letter sent to Congress by FBI Director James Comey would "depress" support for Hillary Clinton at the polls.

The letter disclosed that the FBI had discovered new emails that could be relevant to Clinton's use of a private server while she was secretary of state.

"Nobody was going to switch from Hillary to Trump, but I knew this would depress the Hillary vote," Moore told Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight."

"They are not going to be as excited as they need to be this week. They are not going to work for her. They are not going to make calls and they are not going to take five people to the polls with them on Election Day. They're just going to show up and vote for her. That's not enough."

On Monday, Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway indicated that the campaign has set its sights on flipping some blue states to red, specifically Michigan, claiming "it's a state that just does not like Hillary Clinton."

Read More