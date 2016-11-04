Story highlights Mark Cuban asked, "Do you think he has the temperament to do the right thing?"

Hillary Clinton went further than she typically goes in criticizing Trump

Pittsburgh (CNN) Hillary Clinton, joined by billionaire investor Mark Cuban, questioned Friday whether Donald Trump would put his financial interests over the well-being of the United States.

Clinton, at an event inside Heinz Field here, painted a picture for voters where Trump would put his own financial security over what is best for voters.

"Ask yourself, so if he is sitting across the table negotiating with people from those countries, is he going to put his own financial interests ahead of America's interests?" Clinton asked. "I can tell you this, when I am sitting across the table from the Russians or anyone else, I know who I am representing: the American people."

Cuban, who endorsed Clinton earlier this year and was born and raised in Pittsburgh, went a step further, suggesting that Trump, as president, would take bribes.

"A (Vladimir) Putin, or an (Julian) Assange, would say to him, 'Donald, if you do this, I will give you $20 billion.' What is 20 billion to them? What is 30 billion?" Cuban asked. "For them, that is nothing. If Donald Trump, who rips off people for thousand -- do you think he is going to do what is right for the country, or do you think he is going to take the money?"

