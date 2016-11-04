Law enforcement monitoring election security threats

Story highlights Law enforcement officials stressed that the threat is non-specific

Officials said a great deal of security measures are in place

(CNN) Federal and New York law enforcement officials are monitoring intercepted conversations among al Qaeda adherents overseas about targeting three different states -- New York, Texas and Virginia -- according to one local and one federal law enforcement official.

The officials stressed that the threat is non-specific, could just be idle chatter and is not seen as imminent.

It is one of many security concerns authorities are monitoring in the run-up to Election Day.

New York law enforcement is already on heightened security with the city hosting a marathon this weekend that will attract huge crowds, voting on Tuesday, and both presidential candidates' Election Night campaign parties.

Officials said a great deal of security measures are in place.

Read More