Law enforcement monitoring election security threats

Story highlights
- Law enforcement officials stressed that the threat is non-specific
- Officials said a great deal of security measures are in place
(CNN)Federal and New York law enforcement officials are monitoring intercepted conversations among al Qaeda adherents overseas about targeting three different states -- New York, Texas and Virginia -- according to one local and one federal law enforcement official.
The officials stressed that the threat is non-specific, could just be idle chatter and is not seen as imminent.
It is one of many security concerns authorities are monitoring in the run-up to Election Day.
New York law enforcement is already on heightened security with the city hosting a marathon this weekend that will attract huge crowds, voting on Tuesday, and both presidential candidates' Election Night campaign parties.
Officials said a great deal of security measures are in place.
More typical concerns about Election Day have also been compounded because of the particularly divisive campaign, according to law enforcement sources. That's led to concern among law enforcement officials about someone agitated by the toxic political environment taking criminal action.
CBS News was first to report the al Qaeda threat.
A New York police spokesman said the force is "aware of the information" and working with the FBI.
"We take any intelligence reports regarding New York City seriously," said J. Peter Donald, NYPD spokesman. "In this case, I would point out that the credibility of those reports is still being assessed and the information lacks specificity."
A law enforcement official in Texas told CNN that there is no specific and credible information that is suggesting a threat to elections in Texas. But the official added that authorities remain very vigilant throughout the state.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement noting that his office was working with law enforcement to monitor the situation.
"Texans should go about their daily lives as usual, but remain vigilant over the next several days and report any suspicious activity to state or local law enforcement," he said. "The State of Texas will continue to do everything it can to ensure the safety and security of its citizens."
Virginia officials have so far not commented.
Federal authorities are also working with local officials across the country.
"The FBI, working with our federal, state and local counterparts, shares and assesses intelligence on a daily basis and will continue to work closely with law enforcement and intelligence community partners to identify and disrupt any potential threat to public safety," according to a statement from the FBI's New York field office.