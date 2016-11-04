Early voting data in 3 key states show spike in Latino turnout

Story highlights So far, Latino voting in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina is significantly up from 2012

In total, more than 30 million votes have been cast already

Washington (CNN) The percentage of eligible Latino voters who turn out to cast ballots typically isn't as high as other demographics, but early voting data in three key battleground states suggest that could be changing in the 2016 race.

So far, Latino voting in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina is significantly up from 2012, according to Catalist, a data company that works with progressive candidates and groups to receive detailed early vote return information this year. Catalist's voter list connects returned ballots with demographic and registration information, such as party registration, gender and age, and allows a closer look at who has already cast a vote.

In total, more than 30 million votes have been cast already across 38 states with early voting. And both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump continue to urge their supporters to vote early as Election Day nears.

Latinos tend to vote more Democratic than the population as a whole. And in 2012, Latinos voted for President Barack Obama over Mitt Romney by 71% to 27%, according to an analysis of exit polls by the Pew Hispanic Center