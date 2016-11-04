Sununu: Was Bill Clinton's 'woman' comment about Hillary?

Story highlights "Do you think Bill was referring to Hillary when he said, 'I did not have sex with that woman,'" Sununu quipped

(CNN) Former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu took a jab Friday at Bill and Hillary Clinton while discussing the former president's denial of a sexual relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

"Do you think Bill was referring to Hillary when he said, 'I did not have sex with that woman'?" Sununu quipped during the pre-program at a Donald Trump rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire.

In January 1998, Clinton memorably said he "did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky," when the allegations first surfaced that he had a relationship with Lewinsky. Later that year, he admitted to having a relationship with the intern that in his words was "not appropriate."

At the rally, Sununu also pushed back on a call to "execute" Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

An attendee yelled, "Lock her up," a popular chant at Trump rallies, before a voice shouted, "execute her."

