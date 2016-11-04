State Department puts out final cache of Clinton emails before Election Day

Story highlights The State Department released 285 pages of emails

The content of the emails themselves has mattered little in the election

Washington (CNN) The State Department issued what is likely to be its final release of emails from Hillary Clinton's private server before Election Day.

The State Department released 285 pages of emails Friday and two emails upgraded to "confidential," retroactively, by reviewers -- the lowest level of classification.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said Friday's release included a large number of "near duplicate" emails, largely identical to previously released emails.

This latest release paled in volume compared to Thursday's release and previous massive document dumps, but it continued a drip-drip of email releases that has followed Clinton since before she entered the race.

The content of the emails themselves has mattered little in the election compared against the consistent reminder that Clinton was the subject of an FBI probe because she used a private email server to conduct State Department business.

Read More