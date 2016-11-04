Jay Z, Beyonce headline concert for Clinton

Story highlights Beyonce has long been a Clinton supporter

Jay Z has been slow to back Clinton

(CNN) Hillary Clinton enlisted some star power Friday with a concert featuring Jay Z, Beyonce, Chance the Rapper and Big Sean, part of an effort to drum up excitement behind her campaign the weekend before Election Day.

The group of rap and hip hop icons urged voters to head to the polls on Tuesday and firmly backed Clinton's candidacy.

"I want my daughter to grow up seeing a women lead our country and knowing that her possibilities are limitless," said Beyonce, sporting a black-and-white polka dot pantsuit. "And that's why I am with her." Her performance was backed by dancers in blue pantsuits, an obvious reference to Clinton.

The Cleveland concert, meant to drive up turnout among young people in Ohio, was announced weeks ago, but only as a Jay Z performance, not a joint appearance with his wife.

"We have unfinished business to do," Clinton told the audience after the concert. "More barriers to break and with your help, a glass ceiling to crack once and for all!"

