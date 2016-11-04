New national poll has Clinton barely edging Trump

Story highlights Clinton leads 45% to 43% in a new Fox News survey

CNN's Poll of Polls shows her at 47%, Trump at 42%

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton is in a close race with Donald Trump in a new national poll released the weekend before Election Day.

Clinton leads 45% to 43% in a Fox News survey , within the poll's margin of error. Libertarian Gary Johnson earns 5% and Green Party nominee Jill Stein takes 2%.

That's in line with other polls this week, which show Clinton leading by just a few percentage points, a smaller lead than the one she held before the FBI announced it was looking at newly discovered emails potentially related to her private email server.

Combined with the other four most recent national polls, Clinton enjoys a 5% lead entering the final hours of the campaign. CNN's Poll of Polls shows her at 47%, Trump at 42%, Johnson with 4% and Stein with 2%.

The Fox poll of 1,107 likely voters was fielded November 1 to November 3 and has a sampling error of 3 percentage points.

